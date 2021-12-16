InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Design for Fuel/Gas Cans (HUN-1028)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the process of dispensing fuel from a gas can," said an inventor, from Hempstead, Texas, "so I invented the EASY FLOW. My design could help to prevent gas spills, struggles and strain."

The invention provides an improved way to dispense gas from a fuel can. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of tilting or upturning the fuel can. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it reduces strain. The invention features a practical and ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HUN-1028, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

