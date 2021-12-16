InventHelp Inventor Develops Sandbag Stockpiler (CCP-1516)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When storms occur creating sandbags can be a cumbersome and back breaking task," said an inventor from North Chicago, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a machine that could stockpile sandbags when a storm was predicted."

He developed the CINDY SS SANDBAGGER that provides a convenient, efficient and effective means to be well-prepared for flooding. This invention avoids muscle strains, back injuries and fatigue associated with creating sandbags. Its use could protect property against expensive flood damage and high insurance rates. Additionally, it would be safe, reliable and cost-effective.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

