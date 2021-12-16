Logicalis US Names Andrea Marin as CFO

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US today announced the appointment of Andrea Marin to Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Sally Brandtneris, who retires early next year. Based in Chicago, Marin will be responsible for directing Logicalis US's financial strategy and aligning with overall corporate initiatives from parent company, Logicalis Group. In addition, she will be a key partner to the sales organization, supporting Logicalis customers and ensuring the company's strategy meets their needs.

"Logicalis US represents the best of what it means to be a true partner in the everchanging technology space, which has proven to be even more critical as we navigate changing workforce dynamics and the impact of emerging technologies," said Marin. "I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and discovering what it truly means to be an Architect of Change™."

Marin joins Logicalis from ACP CreativIT, where she served as CFO. A graduate of Michigan State University and DePaul University's Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, Marin brings with her an extensive background in the financial sector. Her professional experience includes working with various technology and services organizations, namely Meeting Tomorrow and Motorola.

Marin is based in the Chicago area and will work from Logicalis US's office in Downers Grove, Ill. Her appointment is effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Logicalis US team, and look forward to the experience she will bring as we continuously hone and adapt our financial and corporate strategies to best support our customers," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "In addition, I want to sincerely thank Sally for her contributions to the finance organization and as the leader of our Diversity and Inclusion committee. We congratulate her on a long and excellent career. From all of us at Logicalis, we wish Sally the best on her well-deserved retirement."

Brandtneris has been with Logicalis US since July 2016 and has been recognized as a leader in both the financial and Diversity and Inclusion space. Brandtneris was recognized as an inaugural member of Channel Futures DE&I 101 list, as well as on the 2021 National Diversity Council Power 50. Michelle Andreas, vice president of marketing, will assume the role as chair of Logicalis US's Diversity and Inclusion committee.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

