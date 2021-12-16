SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC Materials" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CCMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris") (NASDAQ: ENTG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris' December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) CMC Materials' board acted in the best interest of CMC Materials' stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders, and (iii) all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CMC Materials' stockholders.

