Smart Horizons Career Online Education Encourages Adults to Finish High School in 2022

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education encourages Floridians who haven't completed high school to make earning their high school diplomas a 2022 New Year's resolution.
Thanks to the Florida Legislature, adults can earn an accredited private high school diploma with Career Online High School through their local public library. More than 2.5 million Florida residents 25 and older do not have a high school diploma, according to the 2019 U.S. Census.
"As everyone's considering New Year's resolutions and how they can improve their lives, we encourage them to finish high school and to earn a career certificate for free through their public library," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education.
Anyone who is interested in finding out whether they are eligible for a scholarship through their public library should visit FL.CareerOnlineHS.org to complete a brief survey.
Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited private high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training in nine fields.
The following Florida libraries are offering scholarships for this program:
- Barbara S. Ponce Public Library of Pinellas Park
- Boca Raton Public Library
- Boynton Beach City Library
- Broward County Library
- Calhoun County Public Libraries
- Charlotte County Libraries and History
- Citrus County Library System
- Clay County Public Libraries
- Columbia County Public Library
- Clearwater Public Library System
- Dunedin Public Library
- Flagler County Public Library
- Haines City Public Library
- Heartland Public Library Cooperative
- Hendry County Libraries
- Hialeah Public Libraries
- Indian River County Library System
- Largo Public Library
- Leesburg Public Library
- Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach
- Mulberry Public Library
- Nassau County Public Library System
- New Port Richey Public Library
- New River Public Library Cooperative
- North Miami Beach Public Library
- Northwest Regional Library System (Bay, Gulf, & Liberty Counties)
- Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative
- Orange County Library System
- Osceola Library System
- Safety Harbor Public Library
- Santa Rosa County Library System
- St. Johns County Public Library System
- St. Petersburg Library System
- Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library
- Tarpon Springs Public Library
- Volusia County Public Library
Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Visit shcoe.org.
