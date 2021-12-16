White Cap Continues Growth in Northeast Region with Acquisition of Diamond Tool

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire Diamond Tool & Fastener, Inc., ("Diamond Tool") based in Philadelphia, Pa., with another location in Edgewater Park, N.J. and a distribution center in Bristol, Pa. Diamond Tool will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.

"Diamond Tool is in the heart of Philadelphia and the team does an incredible job serving customers in this centralized, high-volume area," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "With the additional location in Edgewater Park and a distribution center in Bristol, we look forward to the expanded service locations and product offerings we can now offer our mutual customers in the Philadelphia area as a combined business."

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 9,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit newsroom.whitecap.com.

About Diamond Tool

Founded in 1974, Diamond Tool services the Philadelphia Tri-State area supplying professional contractors with the tools and knowledge needed to get the job done. Offering sales, rentals, service, and safety, equipment training and more, Diamond Tool has the products and services for every type of job. Diamond Tool is based in Philadelphia, PA with another location in Edgewater Park, NJ and a distribution center in Bristol, PA. For more information visit www.diamondtool.net

View original content:

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC