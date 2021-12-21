Fresh Express Announces Recall of Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Health Risk

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.
Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada. U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI. Canadian distribution includes the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.
The full list of recalled products is found at the end of this announcement. The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.
The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility. The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.
Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.
In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.
Fresh Express Product Recall December 20, 2021
Product
Product Code
UPC Code
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz
Z324 through Z350
071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz
Z324 through Z350
071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279241005
Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279123004
Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279127019
Fresh Express America's Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz
Z324 through Z350
071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309101
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309118
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279306025
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309064
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279306056
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N" Cashews 11.7 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309248
Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32oz
Z324 through Z350
071279261003
Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279232010
Fresh Express Farmer's Garden 9 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279281025
Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279107080
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279151021
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg
Z324 through Z350
071279151014
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14oz
Z324 through Z350
071279152004
Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279407074
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279407135
Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11oz
Z324 through Z350
071279108049
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18oz
Z324 through Z350
071279262017
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279261027
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279104126
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 24 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279104133
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279103020
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 24 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279104119
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 3 lb
Z324 through Z350
071279106014
Fresh Express Italian 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279211008
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279301082
Fresh Express Kit Caesar - Cesar 9.8 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279301006
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279310053
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8oz
Z324 through Z350
071279301013
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279301044
Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302072
Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279310022
Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309019
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302102
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302089
Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279261126
Fresh Express Lettuce Trio - Lechuga Trio 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279108094
Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780030
Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780191
Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780054
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785028
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785059
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780023
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8oz
Z324 through Z350
071279787015
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279787039
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785073
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780085
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780092
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780047
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785011
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785042
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780016
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279780207
Fresh Express Premium Romaine - Lechuga Romana Especial 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279108087
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Asian Avocado 9.7 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279126043
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Honey Pecan 9.3oz
Z324 through Z350
071279126036
Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279151014
Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271194
Fresh Express Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
071279785165
Fresh Express Spinach 8oz
Z324 through Z350
071279132044
Fresh Express Spring Mix 10oz
Z324 through Z350
071279275031
Fresh Express Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279231006
Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5oz
Z324 through Z350
071279271187
Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6oz
Z324 through Z350
071279221038
Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9oz
Z324 through Z350
071279221052
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309231
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302126
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309217
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4oz
Z324 through Z350
071279302119
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3oz
Z324 through Z350
071279309224
Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11 oz
Z324 through Z350
071279281063
Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11oz
Z324 through Z350
071279281001
Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7oz
Z324 through Z350
071279281049
Giant Eagle American 11 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492310
Giant Eagle American 24 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003493037
Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492317
Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7oz
Z324 through Z350
003003494286
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492327
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492313
Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923365
Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923358
Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923341
Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923310
Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034939441
Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923402
Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923389
Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923327
Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923396
Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034923297
Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492309
Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7oz
Z324 through Z350
003003494283
Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492319
Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492312
Giant Eagle Italian 9 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492311
Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492321
Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492324
Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003494284
Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492316
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492320
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492315
Giant Eagle Spinach 16 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492308
Giant Eagle Spinach 8 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492348
Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492325
Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492323
Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492326
Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492307
Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492322
Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 oz
Z324 through Z350
003003492328
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3
Z324 through Z350
099100086960
Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100219542
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5oz
Z324 through Z350
099100263934
Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100086991
Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2oz
Z324 through Z350
099100107368
Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75oz
Z324 through Z350
099100096068
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14oz
Z324 through Z350
409910021843
Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5oz
Z324 through Z350
099100096174
Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12oz
Z324 through Z350
099100082979
Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9oz
Z324 through Z350
099100083181
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7oz
Z324 through Z350
099100096143
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100087028
Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100083419
Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100083495
Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100087905
Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100083037
Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 oz
Z324 through Z350
099100083549
Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 oz
Z324 through Z350
030034939724
Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387491
Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6oz
Z324 through Z350
081131355023
Marketside Baby Spinach 11oz
Z324 through Z350
681131090254
Marketside Baby Spinach 6oz
Z324 through Z350
681131027908
Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387354
Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6oz
Z324 through Z350
681131027861
Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387446
Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9oz
Z324 through Z350
681131221412
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305158
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305134
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305448
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3oz
Z324 through Z350
681131148320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305165
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5oz
Z324 through Z350
681131221320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305127
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8oz
Z324 through Z350
081131305141
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12oz
Z324 through Z350
681131328944
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24oz
Z324 through Z350
681131328951
Marketside Crisp Greens 12oz
Z324 through Z350
081131355030
Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387460
Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3oz
Z324 through Z350
081131377346
Marketside Fresh Spinach 10oz
Z324 through Z350
681131329460
Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10oz
Z324 through Z350
068113102783
Marketside Leafy Romaine 9oz
Z324 through Z350
681131027816
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
681131532082
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
068113122173
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
681131221290
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
681131085731
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
681131328982
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
081131354781
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5oz
Z324 through Z350
081131354798
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
081131354767
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
081131354774
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18oz
Z324 through Z350
681131388078
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387538
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16oz
Z324 through Z350
681131532099
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8oz
Z324 through Z350
681131328968
Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11oz
Z324 through Z350
081131355016
Marketside Spring Mix 11oz
Z324 through Z350
081131355009
Marketside Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
081131354996
Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16oz
Z324 through Z350
681131387484
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340944
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340883
O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340916
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340857
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340852
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340915
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340910
O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340856
O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5oz
Z324 through Z350
007989340941
O Organics Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
079893408538
Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
002113014670
Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10oz
Z324 through Z350
002113041918
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10oz
Z324 through Z350
002113041919
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
002113014669
Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
021130146680
Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14oz
Z324 through Z350
021130111961
Signature Farms Garden Salad 12oz
Z324 through Z350
002113098135
Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11oz
Z324 through Z350
021130419128
Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8oz
Z324 through Z350
021130112180
Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9oz
Z324 through Z350
021130419166
Signature Farms Spinach 8oz
Z324 through Z350
002113098134
Signature Farms Spring Mix 10oz
Z324 through Z350
021130419173
Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5oz
Z324 through Z350
002113014671
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
099100087974
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
099100088551
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12oz
Z324 through Z350
099100088735
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5oz
Z324 through Z350
099100088049
Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
099100088612
Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
041497067756
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5oz
Z324 through Z350
041497067763
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz
Z324 through Z350
041497067824
Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
041497076192
Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
041497067770
Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
088867009193
Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5oz
Z324 through Z350
088867006716
Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
Z324 through Z350
088867006711
Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5oz
Z324 through Z350
088867009195
Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16oz
Z324 through Z350
088867009194
Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16oz
Z324 through Z350
088867009192
Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16oz
Z324 through Z350
088867006714
