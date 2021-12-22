Brightstar Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Novae Corp.

NEW YORK and MARKLE, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Novae Corp. ("Novae" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's founder and senior management team. Novae Founder and CEO Steve Bermes, and President and COO Chris Storie will continue to lead the Company and retain significant ownership stakes. The signing of the transaction's definitive agreement was previously announced on December 15.

Headquartered in Markle, IN, Novae is one of the fastest-growing and well-respected trailer manufacturers in North America, operating six distinct brands including Sure-Trac, H&H Trailers, CAM Superline, Trailerman, ITI Cargo and Midsota. Novae has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become the second largest trailer manufacturer in North America. Novae currently has more than 1,100 employees, 15 manufacturing facilities and maintains an active dealer network of more than 500 partners.

"The more we've built a trusted relationship with Steve, Chris, and their team, the more excited we are about partnering with Novae and building on the Company's impressive success," said Matthew Allard, Partner at Brightstar and Board Chair of Novae. "We look forward to quickly executing on our strategic plan to further scale this growing business."

"Our team believes that the future is bright for Novae as we begin this partnership, continue to manufacture industry-leading trailers, and provide quality services to our customers and dealers," said Steve Bermes, CEO and Vice Chair of the Board of Novae. "Brightstar's manufacturing expertise and network of relationships will help as our business continues to expand in this fragmented industry."

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. is acting as legal advisor to Brightstar with Jefferies LLC, Keybanc Capital Markets, Inc., and Nomura Securities International, Inc., acting as financial advisors. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LPP is acting as legal advisor to Novae Corp. with Fifth Third Securities, Inc. acting as exclusive financial advisor.

About Novae Corp.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional families, founders, entrepreneurs and management teams where the firm is ideally positioned to drive value creation. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

