First National Realty Partners Acquires Summerdale Plaza, a 141,451 SF Value-Add Retail Shopping Center in Harrisburg, PA.

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Summerdale Plaza, a retail shopping center located at 429 N Enola Road, Enola (Harrisburg), PA 17025. Summerdale Plaza is a 141,451 SF shopping center that is 85% occupied and features a Rite Aid, AutoZone, Dollar Tree, and brand-new Tractor Supply. The acquisition adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

Summerdale Plaza

"We are very excited to acquire Summerdale Plaza", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "The remaining vacancy in the center provides meaningful upside for our investors. The property also includes one of the top Pennsylvania Department of Transportation locations in the state, which helps drive traffic to the center."

The seller was represented by Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

