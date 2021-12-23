Jones Architectural Creations and Jones Sign play a part in historic remodel of Warner Grand Theatre Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Home for the Holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Architectural Creations and Jones Sign Company celebrate its 2021 custom venue work that brings music this holiday season at the new home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra , the Bradley Symphony Center. The work was a collaborative effort with other Wisconsin-based companies, C.D. Smith Construction, and the architect of record, Kahler Slater,.

Grand Lobby, Bradley Symphony Center

"Thanks to the stunning designs created by Kahler Slater, we were able to be part of a truly special and historic remodel of the Warner Grand Theatre," said Todd Patrickus, Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "Our work included signage, donor walls, music profiles, posters, and exquisite historic exhibits,'' shared Patrickus.

Jones Architectural Creations and Jones Sign worked with the general contractor, C.D. Smith Construction and Kahler Slater, to preserve the historic elements of the Warner Grand Theatre and create new elements that enrich and engage the community in the musical experience. The Warner Grand Theatre was once an opulent movie palace. The Great Depression meant difficult times for 1930s' Milwaukee, and this affordable but luxurious space was a place where people could escape from their daily lives. The Warner Grand Theatre was originally designed according to an architectural vision of providing what most ordinary Milwaukee citizens in the 1930's would think of as fancy.

The newly remodeled Bradley Symphony Center opened in October of this year and is located at 212 West Washington Street in downtown Milwaukee.



About Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is among the finest orchestras in the nation. Since its inception in 1959, the MSO has found innovative ways to give music a home in the region, develop music appreciation and talent among area youth, and raise the national reputation of Milwaukee.

About Jones Architectural Creations

Jones Architectural Creations , a division of Jones Sign Company Inc., provides architectural façades, custom metalwork and design features for all building types, including sports and entertainment venues. Recent jobs include Gateway at Wynwood in Miami, four massive projects at LAX airport, University of California at Riverside, and Circa Las Vegas.

About Jones Sign

From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones Sign has been transforming buildings, complexes and more since 1910. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process.

