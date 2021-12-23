Shincheonji Church Membership Increases by 20,000, Despite Covid-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churches throughout the religious world have seen a decline in attendance amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But membership for Shincheonji Church increased by nearly 20,000 in one year. This boost in membership is garnering attention from within the religious world and even outside it.

Photo from November 2019, the graduation of 103,764 people

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, will be holding an online graduation ceremony for the 112th Zion Christian Mission Center on December 26 with a total of 18,838 graduates (11,162 graduates in South Korea and 7,676 graduates overseas). The graduation ceremony begins at noon and will be broadcast worldwide through the official YouTube channel of Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The graduation ceremony will be led by Chairman Man Hee Lee, followed by a word of greeting from the mission center director and the awarding of certificates of completion, an evangelism award, an attendance award, and a presentation of testimonials.

The Zion Christian Mission Center is an institution offering free education on the Bible. After completing the course, graduates can choose to join Shincheonji Church of Jesus on their own free will.

Zion Christian Mission Center classes have been conducted entirely online since the pandemic began, and 18,383 students completed the course last year in 2020. Even after all in-person religious activities were suspended due to Covid-19, 37,220 people completed the Bible education course online and officially joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

While the number of Christian believers leaving their churches has increased significantly due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Shincheonji Church's growth in membership can be attributed to the evangelism method that centers around the Bible.

Shincheonji Church stated, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many people who are interested in and started studying high-level Bible studies provided by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, in an environment where they can access various words through YouTube. Through the graduation ceremony that will broadcast on the 26th, you can check the reason in which Shincheonji Church of Jesus is growing."

