Soin Therapeutics Completes Formulation Development of Novel Low Dose Naltrexone Tablet to Treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soin Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in Dayton, OH, has completed the formulation development work of their novel, proprietary low dose naltrexone pill to treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a debilitating, orphan disease characterized by severe chronic pain, swelling, and hypersensitivity to touch- among other undesirable symptoms which typically affects the upper and/or lower extremities. The new proprietary formula developed by Soin Therapeutics has several unique features, including the way the drug will be released and absorbed in the body. The company is hoping this will allow for significant improvement in symptoms in CRPS patients.

Soin Therapeutics was recently granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the use of low dose naltrexone to treat CRPS. "The new formulation has several advantageous features that will likely be quite helpful to treat CRPS patients. As a practicing physician who treats these patients in my practice, I see the strong unmet need for a new helpful treatment option to treat CRPS," noted pain management specialist Dr. Amol Soin, who is also the founder and CEO of Soin Therapeutics.

Dr. Amol Soin went on to say "We plan to commence late-stage efficacy trials in 2022 with the hope of obtaining FDA approval after trial completion. Finally, help may be on the way for patients who are suffering from CRPS. It is a debilitating disease, and we feel we have something special with our new proprietary formulation that could be quite impactful. Soin Therapeutics looks forward to testing our solution at clinical sites across the USA soon."

About Soin Therapeutics: Soin Therapeutics Inc (STI) is a biotechnology company based in Dayton, OH and has developed multiple different drugs to treat several chronic conditions. Its lead product, a novel proprietary formulation of low dose naltrexone received orphan drug status from the FDA to treat CRPS. STI is planning to commence a large national late-stage efficacy trial in 2022 of their lead product in CRPS patients. For more information contact Dr Amol Soin at drsoin@soinneuroscience.com

