SE Ranking launches an online academy, making SEO available to everyone

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SE Ranking, a leading search engine optimization technology company, launches SE Ranking Academy—an online learning platform for digital marketers and business owners.

SE Ranking Academy has been created with the goal to make SEO accessible. Right now, Academy offers a comprehensive and well-structured SEO Basics course, that helps students learn the fundamentals of search engine optimization and teaches how to leverage SEO to promote businesses online. The course was prepared by SEO experts and designed to be clear to everyone, regardless of their background and experience in digital marketing. It can be of use for:

SEO wannabes who have no previous experience in SEO and want to start a career in marketing.

Digital marketers who want to learn more about SEO and find out how to use that data for online marketing

Business owners, who run a business and want to start getting traffic from Google

SEO Basic course provides a detailed explanation of all the nuances involved in optimizing websites for search engines and getting them to rank high in search. 6 hours of video are divided into 40+ easy-to-grasp lessons. Users can go through 9 major topics step by step and familiarize themselves with basic SEO concepts and techniques, that can help them achieve their digital marketing goals. The course is currently available for free to everyone. Upon completion of the course, all graduates get a certificate of completion.

"We have put all the knowledge accumulated over the last 8 years into SE Ranking Academy, where we team up with leading experts to provide a detailed step-by-step explanation of all the SEO nuances," - said Bogdan Babyak, CMO at SE Ranking.

