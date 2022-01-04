KE HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against KE Holdings, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

KE HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against KE Holdings, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADS's") KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE) between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the ADS's of KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings") and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the ADS's of KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings") you may, no later than, February 28, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the ADS's of KE Holdings, Inc.

The Complaint alleges that the Company materially overstated its store count, agent counsel, new home sales gross transaction value ("GTV"), and revenues. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research-based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. When the truth was revealed, the Company's ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

