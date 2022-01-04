Noodles & Company takes menu innovation to the next level with LEANguini - a fresh pasta with lower carbs and higher protein than traditional pasta.

LEANguini is now available in select test markets. Noodles Rewards members will get double the rewards points for trying LEANguini with Noodles' January Healthy Options Challenge.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle, Zoodle, and Cauliflower Noodle dishes made fresh to order, announced today the launch of LEANguini, the Company's most innovative noodle yet, is now available at select test locations.

LEANguini, which has the taste appearance of a traditional linguini noodle, is a brand-new noodle created by the Noodles & Company's culinary team and has earned its name for having 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer total carbs, and 44% higher protein than traditional wheat noodles.

Leaner Start to the New Year

The launch of LEANguini will complement Noodles' options for health-conscious guests, and further its commitment to nourish guests with craveable, light, non-traditional noodle options. LEANguini was developed over the course of nearly two years by the Noodles culinary team to offer guests a first-of-its-kind noodle that brings the same experience of fresh noodles including flavor, texture, and appetizing qualities but with fewer carbs and calories.

"Menu innovation is extremely important to Noodles & Company. When adding new better for you options to our menu we use only the freshest ingredients to deliver food that is not only better for you but robust in flavor," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Our guests took so well to Zoodles and Cauliflower Noodles, creating a health-forward noodle that has the same taste and texture as a traditional noodle was the clear next challenge for our dedicated and talented culinary team and we think you will love the result."

Tasty Ways to Try LEANguini

To introduce LEANguini, Noodles is testing three new flavorful dishes* paired with the new noodle and offering it as a substitution in any dish. These new fresh, made-to-order dishes include:

LEANguini Lemon Parmesan: LEANguini noodles in a new to the menu lemon parmesan sauce with roasted zucchini, Roma tomato, spinach, and topped with parmesan and parsley.

LEANguini Fresca: LEANguini noodles with balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, red onion, spinach, and topped with parmesan cheese.

LEANguini Shrimp Scampi: LEANguini noodles with shrimp in light scampi sauce, roasted zucchini, Roma tomato, and topped with parmesan, parsley, and lemon.

"We cannot wait for our guests to try LEANguini in one of these featured dishes or to simply substitute LEANguini into their favorite order," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "In fact, our initial paneling of LEANguini showed us that more than half of guests would like to substitute this noodle into their go-to Noodles dish making LEANguini one of our most versatile and desired noodles yet."

Fresh and Light Options for Everyone

Whether you love Noodles' delicious Zoodles, Cauliflower Infused Rigatoni, Salads, or Perfect Bowls, making smarter choices without compromising quality, freshness, and customization is easy at Noodles & Company. From Zoodles that are spiralized fresh daily to Cauliflower Noodles that are packed with a full serving of veggies in a regular serving, Noodles' customizable and innovative menu allows guests to create a dish that aligns perfectly with their nutritional goals.

Try LEANguini and Get Rewarded

To encourage guests to experience the benefits of LEANguini, Noodles created the January Healthy Options Challenge, an exclusive offer for all Noodles Rewards members. Throughout the month of January guests who opt for a noodles swap of LEANguini (at select test locations), Zoodles or Caulifloodles will receive double the points on their order. Visit Noodles.com/rewards to become a Noodles Rewards member or download the Noodles Rewards app.

LEANguini will be available only at select restaurants in Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio. For more information about LEANguini and find it on a menu near you, please visit www.noodles.com/menu/.

*All three dishes may not be available in each test market.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

