PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Playtika Holding Corp. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces investors that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTK) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika

securities:

pursuant and/or traceable to the January 15, 2021 IPO; or

between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021 , both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint filed alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021;

the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented;

the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.



Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021. Subsequently, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $6.80, or 23%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

