ATI Advisory Appoints Fred Bentley To Lead Post-Acute Care Provider Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory (ATI), a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for complex care populations, is announcing the hire of Fred Bentley. Fred will focus on healthcare delivery and payment innovation across the continuum of aging services.

(PRNewsfoto/ATI Advisory)

Fred most recently served as Managing Director in Avalere Health's Center for Healthcare Transformation. In this role, Fred concentrated on Medicare and Medicaid payment and delivery system innovation, providing strategic support to health systems, health plans, and post-acute and long-term care organizations.

"We are incredibly fortunate to bring Fred to our growing team," said Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory. "Fred is a highly respected and trusted advisor who will help ATI's clients solve problems and develop transformative policy and business solutions. His thought leadership and expertise fits perfectly on our team."

ATI Advisory combines extensive data analytics and health services research capabilities with a deep knowledge of the risk contracting models emerging in the Medicare FFS and Medicare Advantage programs.

"I want to empower organizations in this decade of rapid change and growth," noted Fred. "I'm excited by ATI Advisory's focus on the needs of complex patient populations, and I look forward to working with leading healthcare organizations to develop solutions that promote high-value, affordable healthcare."

Fred is considered an expert in healthcare guidance for post-acute and long-term care organizations, health systems, and health plans and is frequently quoted in major media outlets such as National Public Radio, Modern Healthcare, Politico, and Fierce Healthcare.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults. By providing insight and strategy backed by original research, ATI helps organizations lead and deliver change in long-term services and supports systems and healthcare for complex care populations. ATI's approach breaks down public and private sector barriers that prevent innovative solutions to siloed, broken systems across acute, post-acute, and long-term care services and supports. For more information, visit: www.atiadvisory.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI Advisory