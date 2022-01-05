Kaleyra's CPaaS Solutions Supported India's Rapidly Expanding Unicorn Startup Ecosystem in 2021

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, supported India's blossoming startup ecosystem in 2021 by providing their CPaaS solutions to Indian companies.

As explained by India's National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, also known as "Invest India," the amount of Indian investors, incubators, and funding has grown at least seven-fold between 2015 and 2021. As a result of this country-wide investment, the number of "unicorn startups," or startup companies that have amassed a valuation of more than $1 billion, has boomed as well. At end of 2021, India ranked third globally in total "unicorns" with over 75, including 42 unicorns that had gained their status in 2021. This equates to a total startup valuation in India of over $260 billion. [1]

Kaleyra is well positioned to continue supporting this expansion moving forward. Having only recently established their presence in India, Kaleyra is already a service provider for 18 of the 42 new unicorns, including Mobile Premier League (MPL), Vedantu, Licious, Pharmeasy, ShareChat, Cure.Fit, Grofers, BlackBuck, and The Good Glamm Group.

"India's innovative entrepreneurship efforts are in the midst of rapid growth across sectors," said Kaleyra EVP and Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "With a relatively young population of approximately 1.3 billion people, India continues to offer a robust customer base to technology organizations and innovative businesses from a wide range of industries, including healthcare technology, financial technology, personal care, gaming, e-commerce, and logistics."

"Long before they had reached unicorn status, several startups in India had begun building strong relationships with Kaleyra," said Kaleyra Chief Executive Officer Dario Calogero. "Our support helped these companies offer great experiences to their customers and grow their user base, which are both important aspects of sustained success. Ours is a volume-based business, and it is encouraging to be trusted by so many fast-scaling companies that are set to become the tech leaders of tomorrow."

