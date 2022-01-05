SVA Architects Submits Schematic Design Plan for Prisma Artist's Lofts in City of Pomona

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects, along with development partners National CORE and Arteco Partners, are pleased to announce a significant milestone in the redevelopment of downtown Pomona, CA. Bringing award-winning design to one of Pomona's primary commercial corridors, Prisma Artist's Lofts is leading the urban core renovation as one of the first developments to take shape in the area included in the Pomona Corridors Specific Plan . Adopted in March 2014, the Specific Plan includes Prisma Artist's Lofts, located at 501 E. Mission Blvd, and aims to enhance the beauty and vitality of the region, particularly along Mission Blvd., Garey Ave., Holt Ave., and Foothill Blvd. SVA's schematic design for Prisma Artist's Lofts reflects the values of the City and stakeholders as a key element in Pomona's renewal.

Rendering of Prisma Artist's Lofts available here.

Prisma Artist's Lofts consists of 75 units, including 14 live/work units with ground level storefronts. Located on 1.45 acres, the four-story community will offer subsidized, affordable apartment homes in 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom designs. The community will also include a welcoming lobby, leasing office, community room, and amenity courtyard with an outdoor BBQ counter, dining tables, landscaping, and children's play equipment. The contemporary, urban design features clean accent colors and strong geometrical shapes, providing a canvas to the community rich with artistic heritage. Exterior mural boards will serve as a blank palette for artists in live/work units to personalize.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "The opportunities in the commercial corridor, in addition to the support of our team—Arteco Partners, National CORE, and the City of Pomona—have made Prisma Artist's Lofts a very special and truly unique community. This project represents the DNA of our firm, as we are fiercely committed to providing place-making and economic opportunities in communities where investment has been deferred."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.