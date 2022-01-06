Adam Grogan Named President of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.'s Plant-Based Protein Subsidiary Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Dan Curtin Announces Retirement

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI), a leading North American producer of high-quality, sustainable protein, announced today that Adam Grogan will assume the role of President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenleaf Foods, SPC ("Greenleaf"), effective January 31, 2022.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Mr. Grogan has been a key contributor within the Maple Leaf Foods organization for over twenty years, holding a number of critical positions, including being the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Innovation, Research and Development before transitioning to Chief Operating Officer of Greenleaf in August 2019. He has a strong track-record of delivering results, having helped to shape one of the largest transformation agendas in Canadian food history during his tenure with Maple Leaf Foods.

The appointment is the next step in a long-term leadership succession plan for the Greenleaf business, as current Greenleaf President Dan Curtin, will retire at the end of January 2022 after more than four decades of experience in the food industry. Mr. Curtin was a key player in the acquisition of the Field Roast™ business, which was brought together with the Lightlife® business to form Greenleaf, as well the recent construction of the new tempeh facility in Indianapolis. He has also been a driving force behind the innovation, customer development and expanded distribution that has fueled Greenleaf's growth over the last several years.

"Leadership transitions are incredibly important and, done well, they take time. Over the last two years, Dan and Adam have been a powerful combination, working together, learning from each other, building a strong team at Greenleaf, and creating excitement around our leading Lightlife and Field Roast brands," said Michael H. McCain, President and CEO. "Dan is a strong leader who has been instrumental in building our Greenleaf business, and we are deeply grateful for his contributions. As Dan hands the reigns to Adam, we are confident that Adam's experience, passion for excellence and commitment to delivering winning results, make him extremely well suited to lead Greenleaf into the future."

Following his retirement, Mr. Curtin will stay on as a strategic advisor to ensure a seamless transition for all stakeholders, while continuing to share his insights and expertise as the company moves ahead with the next phase of its plant protein strategy.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.