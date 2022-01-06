Altair Signs Comprehensive Multi-Year Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Collaboration brings together Altair's complete HPC software suite with HPE's HPC systems, ushering in exascale era

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a multi-year agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer Altair's HPC solution suite for job scheduling and management with HPE's HPC systems to support next-generation supercomputing. The solution suite includes Altair PBS Professional, a fast and powerful workload manager that provides users with robust, scalable technology, capable of handling the most intense jobs while improving productivity, optimizing utilization and efficiency, and simplifying administration for supercomputers of any size.

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair)

"Altair and HPE have a strong, nearly 20-year relationship anchored in our shared desire to offer customers top-of-the-line solutions that will drive the future of supercomputing," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "By providing PBS Professional and our other solutions, users will have the ability to tackle the world's most daunting on-premises and cloud challenges without the typical hassle."

With the advent of the exascale era and powerful, specialized HPC systems requiring best-in-class software tools, HPE will offer users access to a complete set of Altair solutions with its next-generation HPC systems to support increasingly complex HPC requirements such as modeling, simulation, machine learning, deep learning, and multiphysics. Additionally, Altair's trusted, global technical expertise and support services will be available to HPE's customers who access the following solutions through the Altair and HPE partnership:

Altair PBS Professional – A world-class job scheduling solution, which meets the needs of any project – from small-throughput tasks to cutting-edge exascale systems such as the Aurora supercomputer at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility.

Altair Access – Provides a simple, powerful, and consistent interface for submitting and monitoring jobs on remote clusters, clouds, and other resources, allowing engineers and researchers to focus on core activities and spend less time learning how to run applications and moving data around.

Altair Grid Engine – A leading distributed resource management system for optimizing workloads and resources in thousands of data centers, improving performance, and boosting productivity and efficiency.

Altair Control – An easy-to-use web application to monitor and manage cluster configuration and reporting in an HPC environment.

"HPE offers the world's most comprehensive HPC and AI solutions to solve any data problem, at any scale, with options to adopt our solutions as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform," said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC, at HPE. "By continuing our strong and long-standing collaboration with Altair, we are equipping our customers with tools to optimize their resources and focus on unlocking value from their data quickly and efficiently."

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media contacts: Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Jennifer Ristic The Blueshirt Group +1.216.849.3109 Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa Evelyn Gebhardt

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altair