Azenta Life Sciences Names Matthew McManus Chief Operating Officer

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has appointed Matthew McManus Chief Operating Officer effective January 17th. In this newly created role, Dr. McManus will oversee Life Sciences Products, Services, and all commercial operations of the business and will report directly to the CEO.

"We are excited to have Matt join the Company as our COO," said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO of Azenta. "Matt brings decades of expertise in life sciences. His depth of knowledge and valuable perspective will enhance our leadership position in the markets we serve."

Dr. McManus joins Azenta with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry and was most recently Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Molecular Diagnostics Division at Bio-Techne following its acquisition of Asuragen, where Dr. McManus was President and CEO. Dr. McManus was previously the President and CEO of PrimeraDx. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his MBA from Boston College and his B.A. in Economics from College of the Holy Cross.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its fiscal year-end earnings announcement.

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director, Investor Relations

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azenta