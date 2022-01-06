The ElleVet Project, a Mobile Relief Effort Providing Free Veterinary Care, Food, Supplies to Homeless and Street Pets Arrives in Orlando, FL January 13th and 14th

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ElleVet Project" a national nonprofit arm of the science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company ElleVet Sciences, arrives for the first time in Orlando, Florida to provide much-needed FREE veterinary care, food and supplies to the pets of the homeless and street pets.

The mobile relief effort will offer 100% free Veterinary care, vaccinations, supplies and food to pets of the homeless at the Christian Service Center (located at 808 West Central Blvd. Orlando, FL 32805) on Thursday, January 13 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Friday January 14 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (noon). More information can be found at https://ellevetproject.org or call 844-947-4871.

As "The ElleVet Project" travels throughout the United States in its branded 32 foot RV dubbed the "ElleVan," the organization collaborates with city officials and municipalities to host a rotating team of compassionate and professional veterinarians to provide free veterinary care to the most vulnerable animals. Community-focused sponsors are again donating medical supplies, food and assistance to the project. Services include vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, and general checkups, along with emergency surgeries and other services as needed. The ElleVet project is unique in that the team travels to where the homeless congregate, to locate pets that may never have had veterinary care.

Knowing what to expect on a relief tour of this magnitude, company co-founders Amanda Howland and Christian Kjaer have raised their 2022 goals for "The ElleVet Project" to treat 5,000 pets in need beginning this month in Orlando.

"The ElleVet Project" was formally established in April 2021 as a charitable branch of ElleVet Sciences dedicated to giving back and helping homeless and vulnerable animals. Howland and Kjaer originally developed the project in 2020 as a pilot program in response to COVID-19, knowing the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, and their pets were in a very vulnerable position. Last year the team treated more than 3,000 pets.

The project attracted support from veterinarians across the country and assistance from many celebrity supporters including animal lovers Demi Moore, Jane Lynch, Sarah Paulson, Rumer Willis, Judy Greer, Amanda Schull, Mark Steines, Rich Eisen, Georgia May Jagger, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara; along with dog influencers such as Norbert the Dog, Glee the Golden Retriever, Finni the Pug and Louie the Golden Retriever.

"People told me that by giving medical care to their pets, it literally allowed them to put food on their own tables," said co-founder Howland. "We are excited to offer these invaluable services to the pets of Orlando."

"It was often times a heart-wrenching experience to see how much our efforts affected and impacted the owners of the pets we were able to assist, and that's why we wanted to expand our vision for the project," reports ElleVet Sciences CEO Kjaer.

Free services to pets of the homeless cannot come without the generous support of corporate and private donations, and the faster "The ElleVet Project" receives donations the sooner they can dispatch more mobile veterinary units around the country.

More information and donation support for "The ElleVet Project" can be found at https://ellevetproject.org. All Donations go towards vaccines, medical supplies, and emergency surgeries. To see "The ElleVet Project" efforts in action visit at @Ellevetproject on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES: ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com or on socials @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and on Instagram.

