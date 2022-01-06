Marengo Therapeutics to Present at Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel therapeutics that directly target the Vβ chain of the T cell receptor (TCR) to activate the right T cell subsets to fight cancer, today announced that Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Marengo Therapeutics, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 am PT.

"We are excited to participate and present at J.P. Morgan this year," said Dr. Su. "It is a great opportunity to highlight our recent breakthrough discovery of TCR Vβ as a mechanism of selective T cell activation and share information about our novel therapeutic platform, including our lead program which we plan to bring into the clinic this year."

In his presentation, Dr. Su will review Marengo's R&D strategy and highlight key data derived from the company's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform and technology, which tailors multi-dimensional antibody design to a broad range of therapeutic applications.

An archive of the presentation will be posted to the News and Investors page of the company's website (http://www.marengotx.com/) for up to 30 days following the meeting.

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, an ATP company, is pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that activate the right immune response to promote lifelong protection against cancer. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit www.marengotx.com.

