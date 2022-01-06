Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Northwest Fire Suppression in Oregon

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Northwest Fire Suppression, a leading fire protection company located in the Pacific Northwest.

Northwest Fire Suppression President John Durkin meets with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Vice President Chuck Reimel.

"Northwest Fire Suppression brings a unique skillset to our service offering within the Pacific Northwest region..."

Northwest Fire Suppression, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, specializes in fire suppression and fire alarm systems with significant expertise in special hazards fire suppression systems. NW Fire services thousands of industrial as well as commercial businesses throughout the Northwest region. It is led by industry veteran John Durkin.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a U.S. leader in fire protection and life safety. The company, which is rapidly expanding its footprint, now includes over 110 locations and 3,000 team members across the country. In addition to portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, Pye-Barker offers alarm security, surveillance, intrusion detection and CCTV monitoring.

"Partnering with Pye-Barker allows us to further help customers in the Pacific Northwest ensure their people, equipment and business remain safe," said Northwest Fire Suppression President John Durkin. "This is a great opportunity to help our community, grow our business and provide advancement opportunities for our team."

"Northwest Fire Suppression brings a unique skillset to our service offering within the Pacific Northwest region as their technical capabilities to design, install and service complex special hazard and fire alarm systems sets us apart from other service providers in the area. Additionally, NW Fire compliments our existing Portland, OR location which now gives us true full-service capability in the region," said Pye-Barker Fire CEO Bart Proctor.

NW Fire Suppression will retain its highly skilled leaders and team members.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 110 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

