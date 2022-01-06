SIX PRO BULL RIDERS JOIN TEAM PIT BOSS®

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Boss® Grills is cementing its title of Official Grill of the Cowboy as it's set to team up with three PBR World Champions for the 2022 season.

That includes two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood, who claimed the title in 2017 and 2019; 2016 PBR World Champ Cooper Davis; and 2019 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco. In addition, professional bull riding athletes Mason Taylor, Austin Richardson and Keyshawn Whitehorse will join Pit Boss Nation to round out the six-member team.

"We have three world champions and are very excited about the addition of Kaique Pacheco," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "However, Mason Taylor is sort of the unofficial team captain. He will be primary branded Pit Boss Grills, and we expect him to make a serious run at the 2022 World Title."

Taylor is expected to have his breakout season in the upcoming year after nearly winning the 2021 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas and finishing third to Pacheco and the eventual event winner and world champion.

The 22-year-old jumped to the world number one spot with a walk-off win at the 2022 season opener in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"We passionately believe the customer who loves the sport of rodeo or bull riding is a core customer of our Pit Boss products," continued Thiessen. "This is a sport with traditional homegrown values, and we honor those same values at Dansons. We feel very blessed to have these leaders represent our Dansons family."

"This might be the most talented group of collective western sports athletes we've ever seen," said Brandon Bates of Prodigal Sports Group who helped consult Pit Boss in the structure.

Jess Lockwood is excited for another chance to partner with Pit Boss.

"I'm a meat eater, and my Pit Boss Grill is possibly the most important piece of equipment on my entire ranch," Lockwood joked.

"Healthy eating is essential to my entire family and my career as a professional athlete," said Cooper Davis. "My wife is very fitness minded also and I would argue the better portion of our meals at home are prepared on our Pit Boss Grill.

Davis added, "Yes, I have owned other grills. I could never imagine going back and using anything other than a Pit Boss."

About Pit Boss

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence, and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

