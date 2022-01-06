Advertise
Strata Oncology to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced that its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, being held virtually from January 10-13.

Strata Oncology logo (PRNewsfoto/Strata Oncology, Inc.)
Presentation Information
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time: 08:00 AM - 08:25 AM EST

About Strata Oncology
Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Media Inquiries:
Renee Volpini
917.923.8117
renee.volpini@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strata-oncology-to-present-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-health-care-conference-301455321.html

SOURCE Strata Oncology, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.