The Collier Companies Awards Hawks Mill Apartments in Port Orange to First Florida The Collier Companies is excited to announce that First Florida has been picked to build Hawks Mill, our second Port Orange community.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collier Companies is expanding its footprint in the City of Port Orange with Hawks Mill, a 336-apartment-home community coming in the Summer of 2023.

Hawks Mill Clubhouse, sketch by Forum Architecture

"Hawks Mill is a unique community which combines luxury apartments with Florida's natural environment," said Gerard van der Laan, The Collier Companies' President of Construction. "The Collier Companies is delighted to work with First Florida to bring luxury class A apartments to the coast of Florida."

Hawks Mill Apartments will allow residents to enjoy state-of-the-art, luxurious amenities including a 10,000 square foot clubhouse with a 1,900 square feet of fitness area. Other amenities include an interactive playground, a custom dog park, and a resort style designer saltwater pool.

"Hawks Mill is an exciting new community designed with our Residents lifestyle in mind," according to Shannon Lee, The Collier Companies' Executive Vice President of Development, echoing that the Collier Companies builds exclusively for its own portfolio, reflecting its unique perpetual hold period philosophy and corresponding deep roots in Florida.

The Collier Companies, currently with 12,000 Apartment Homes and $2 billion assets under management, has undertaken an initiative to double in size in the coming decade through development which will place The Collier Companies in the Top 50 Apartment Owners in America.

The Collier Companies recently opened The Atlantic, a 310-apartment community in Port Orange. Furthermore Blvd 2600, 334 apartments in Maitland, will begin leasing by mid-year with additional 300+ communities due to break ground this year in Sarasota, Ft. Myers, New Smyrna Beach and Pompano Beach.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida , The Collier Companies is multifamily community owner/manager with properties in Florida , Georgia , and Oklahoma that develops exclusively for its own account. The Collier Companies portfolio is comprised of over 12,000 apartment s homes. Founded by Nathan S. Collier in 1972, The Collier Companies is unique in its dedication to its Communities, Customers and Team Members as evidenced by its highly unusual perpetual hold period and its Mission Statement: "Proudly Making Your Own the Heart of Our Business".

