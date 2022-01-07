First BCEN Learn Live Will Take Place in May 2022 with Clint Pulver as Keynote Speaker

New BCEN Conference Is Designed to Educate, Celebrate and Inspire Specialty Certified Emergency, Trauma and Transport RNs

New BCEN Conference Is Designed to Educate, Celebrate and Inspire Specialty Certified Emergency, Trauma and Transport RNs First BCEN Learn Live Will Take Place in May 2022 with Clint Pulver as Keynote Speaker

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for specialty certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today announced the debut of the BCEN Learn Live conference. The inaugural conference, set for May 18-20, 2022, in Orange Beach, Alabama, will feature 20 TED talk-style advanced clinical and leadership continuing education sessions, inspirational speakers, and networking and self-care opportunities.

Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) (PRNewsfoto/Board of Certification for Emer)

"Specialty certified emergency, trauma and transport nurses need advanced continuing education to practice at the top of their specialties, and they deserve recognition for their exceptional contributions to patient care and emergency nursing," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.

"BCEN Learn Live is designed to celebrate, educate, recognize and transform the world of emergency nursing with engaging expert presenters, innovative formats, nurse recognition including BCEN's annual award winners, and a healthy dose of self-care," added Schumaker.

The May 18-20, 2022, conference at the Perdido Beach Resort will feature:

20 TED talk-style advanced clinical and leadership presentations

"Certibration" certification celebration breakfast featuring Emmy Award-winning motivational speaker, author, musician, and workforce expert Clint Pulver

Beach-side networking reception, yoga and opportunities to recharge and re-energize

Conference sessions focus on critical clinical situations where emergency nurses must adapt to time-sensitive patient needs and explore the impact of professional development on the field of emergency nursing and patient outcomes.

Session descriptions, speaker bios and complete event details are available on the BCEN Learn Live conference registration page. Attendees may earn up to 15 contact hours. Early bird registration is $299 through February 15, and $349 thereafter. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

"Similar to BCEN's award-winning BCEN Learn online continuing education platform, BCEN Learn Live offers essential and leading-edge clinical and leadership learning and collaboration opportunities for today's emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight and critical care ground transport RNs," said Schumaker.

A second 2022 BCEN Learn Live conference is planned for November at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. BCEN 2022 Distinguished Award and National Certification Champion Award honorees will be acknowledged at the conferences.

For up-to-the-minute BCEN Learn Live conference details, visit https://bcen.org/bcen-learn-live/.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national nursing specialty certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Approximately 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN supports advanced emergency nursing lifelong learning through the award-winning BCEN Learn online continuing education platform and BCEN Learn Live conferences. Learn more at bcen.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing