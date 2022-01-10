Cohere Healthcare Selected as One of Fierce Healthcare's "Fierce 15" for 2022

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cohere Health, a digital collaboration technology company, was recognized by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2022 Fierce 15, a selection of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry. Cohere Health's intelligent digital authorization platform aligns patients, physicians, and health plans on evidence-based care plans to improve clinical outcomes, reduce unnecessary variations in care, and enable an efficient, transparent care journey.

Cohere Health's digital healthcare collaboration platform and supporting services align patients, physicians, and health plans at the point of diagnosis to expedite physician-approved, evidence-based treatment plans. By transforming legacy authorization processes, Cohere Health aims to facilitate optimal care journeys for every patient, thereby improving care quality and reducing the total cost of care. For more information, visit coherehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cohere Health)

"We're honored to be counted among this year's class of Fierce 15 winners, and we're in great company with these healthcare innovators," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO of Cohere Health. "Change is long overdue for the prior authorization process, which is far too adversarial and time-consuming for everyone involved. Our focus is on enabling patient access to appropriate care services by placing patient goals and health outcomes at the center of a collaborative decision-making process."

The Fierce 15 award celebrates companies whose approach to problem-solving is fiercely innovative and creative, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare's fourth annual Fierce 15 selection, and winners represent many corners of the industry, from digital health to pharmacy benefit management to social determinants of health.

Cohere's intelligent digital authorization platform treats the ordering provider as a partner, offering clinical guidance and policy transparency to drive evidence-based care decisions before requests are submitted to the insurance company, thereby avoiding unnecessary care delays and denials. Instead of asking providers to submit separate, siloed authorization requests for multiple procedures, the platform promotes an optimal care path—such as a scheduled surgery and postoperative physical therapy—allowing multiple services to be approved at once. The platform enables health plans to better support optimal care decisions, as it provides unique insights into patient care journeys.

"During an especially challenging time, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Paige Minemyer, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

Fierce Healthcare is an internationally recognized daily report which provides an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories to a network of more than 160,000 healthcare industry professionals. This year, Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of each company's technology, partnerships, and venture backers, as well as the winners' innovative approach to solving some of the industry's most complex and longstanding problems.

