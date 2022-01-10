Geneva Financial Announces Core Sponsorship of Jamaican Olympic Ice Hockey Federation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations across 46 states, announces that the company will now be sponsoring the Jamaican Olympic Ice Hockey Federation, a team pioneering the sport of ice hockey in Jamaica. Founded in 2011 and accepted into the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in 2012 as an Associate Member, JOIHF has revolutionized the world's understanding of the sport and established a more diverse appreciation of the game.

"I'm honored and elated to contribute to the support of this team. Geneva's involvement and support will prove to be paramount to the team's journey" Rachel Caple, Geneva Financial's Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, stated about the sponsorship. "My husband, Sean is a board member and Director of Hockey Operations for JOIHF, which makes the success of the program all the more personal. To be able to watch this program develop and grow has been rewarding, and I can't wait to see what they accomplish long term."

Geneva Financial is built around the principle of humans supporting humans, and this opportunity to stand behind a team that has accomplished so much, winning international championships, and working their way towards the 2030 Winter Olympics for the very first time, was not to be missed. For the team to make it, they must meet certain qualifications and receive full inclusion from the IIHF, requiring an ice rink they are still in the process of building. Geneva Financial's sponsorship will help support their goals and push the envelope for what the team can achieve. Both Geneva's corporate office in Arizona and a Colorado Branch have committed to sponsoring the group's goals thus far.

