GEP NAMED LEADER IN 'DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATIONS' BY NOTED RESEARCH FIRM ISG

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that ISG named GEP a leader in "Digital Supply Chain Transformations" its 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners report for the U.S.

At a time when global companies are rapidly transforming their supply chains to manage global supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, labor and material shortages, as well as the pandemic, GEP provides end-to-end supply chain and procurement strategy, managed services and technology solutions under one umbrella.

"It's gratifying to see GEP recognized ahead of big legacy consulting firms," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer. "Today, companies can't afford bureaucratic consultancies that simply recommend staggering, multi-year investments, to transform supply chains. GEP, which manages approximately $200 billion in spend across 300+ direct and indirect categories, is the one-handshake solution for most of our clients' needs. Our clients are among the very best performance- and result-driven enterprises in the world, and they choose GEP because they seek a marked leap in digital innovation, to create greater value from their direct and indirect spend."

Explaining why GEP was named a leader, Tarun Vaid, lead analyst, ISG Provider Lens, explained, "GEP's comprehensive and integrated portfolio of consulting, software and managed services for the supply chain and purchasing is a key and unique selling point."

The report highlighted GEP's strengths as:

Comprehensive portfolio : The offering focuses on supply chain visibility, collaboration and network optimization, integrated business planning, supply chain technology assessment, inventory optimization, supply chain risk and sustainability and improved levels of service or cost.

Supply chain software GEP NEXXE ™: AI-powered platform that offers companies an unprecedented level of transparency, intelligence, agility and resilience.

Strong focus on AI : GEP MINERVA , its AI technologies that power all GEP's software offerings, supports predictive analytics, cognitive skills and decision support tools.

Depth of knowledge and expertise: GEP has a strong supply chain product portfolio as well as deep expertise to deliver complex supply chain transformations for clients.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here. It provides a detailed analysis of the 55 leading providers. GEP is frequently recognized by top industry leaders and analysts for its cloud-native procurement and supply chain software, including, most recently, in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites and as a Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap Rankings across the entire Source-to-Pay domain. GEP has also been ranked a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, IDC MarketScape report for Cloud Procurement Software, and the Forrester Wave™ report for eProcurement Software. GEP has also received top honors from Ardent Partners, PayStream, and Quadrant Solutions.

