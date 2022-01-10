NECA Welcomes Ontario Electrical Contractors Association

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, the Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario (ECAO) has announced that it has joined the U.S.-based National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) as the 119th full Chapter. This marks the first NECA International Chapter that has become a full Chapter of NECA, connecting over 500 Ontario electrical construction firms with the entirety of NECA's industry-leading benefits and services.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)

ECAO, based in Toronto, was founded in 1948 to serve and represent the interests of the electrical contracting industry. ECAO members are also members of their area ECA, with 11 current ECAs across the region.

This partnership marks a landmark moment in the electrical construction industry, growing NECA's membership and expanding its reach beyond U.S. borders, and providing Ontario's leading electrical contractors with the education, networking, advocacy, labor relations, risk management, and business development resources that have made NECA the leading trade association for the North American electrical industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be adding the Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario as the latest International Chapter of NECA, which offers the single largest influx of new members that NECA has ever seen," said David Long, NECA CEO. "I want to thank ECAO Executive Director Graeme Aitken, his exceptional staff, the ECAO board of directors, and the entire membership for believing in NECA and seeing the value that our membership provides, even outside the borders of the United States. This is going to be a long-lasting, fruitful partnership that will benefit both our current members, and the hundreds of new members joining our ranks this month. We are excited to have them aboard and we cannot wait to get started."

ECAO Executive Director, Graeme Aitken states, "This new alliance with NECA is an amazing opportunity for ECAO electrical contractor members. NECA's vast educational and training offerings along with their strong industry research capabilities will be an asset for our members. Unionized electrical contractors in both the U.S. and Ontario share many of the same industry challenges and we believe that working together with NECA will strengthen ECAO members in meeting these challenges. I would like to extend a sincere thank you to David Long and his team of professionals in welcoming us as their newest Chapter. I look forward to a long and productive relationship for years to come."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States and Canada. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 119 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, events, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT THE ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION OF ONTARIO

The Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario (ECAO) supports and advances the interests of the electrical contracting industry. The ECAO is committed to addressing the needs of its members through labour, government, and public relations. The ECAO membership consists of bona fide electrical contractors with a contractual relationship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The ECAO prides itself in being the voice of the unionized electrical contractors of Ontario and representing their interests to other industry groups and government departments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association