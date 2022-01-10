Pokeworks and OmniFoods Partner to Launch Plant-Based Musubi

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the world's leading fast casual poke brand, will pilot a new plant-based offering in seven corporate locations beginning in January. Pokeworks is known for the pristine poke and hand-cut vegetables in their popular bowls and poke burritos. For this pilot, Pokeworks partnered with OmniFoods, makers of OmniPork, its 100% plant-based pork protein, to reimagine their fan-favorite Garlic Spam Musubi with OmniPork Luncheon.

The new Omni Musubi continues Pokeworks' commitment to sustainable choices, offering healthful, flavorful and inclusive choices to their customers. The partnership between Pokeworks and OmniFoods comes right in time to support 'Veganuary', an annual challenge in January that promotes and educates consumers on leading a plant-based lifestyle. The limited time offer plant-based OmniPork Luncheon Musubi will be tested in seven Pokeworks corporate restaurants, including locations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Irvine and Manhattan.

"This partnership with OmniFoods is very exciting as we continue to find more plant-based alternatives that can be added to our customers' favorite bowls at Pokeworks," said Steve Heeley, CEO of Pokeworks. "With sustainability as one of our core values, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to meet consumer demand that are both good for the planet and provide healthy options for mindful consumers. We look forward to working with OmniFoods to help showcase their premium, preferred alternative to our traditional Garlic Spam Musubi."

OmniPork's popularity is a credit to its versatility on menus because of its tender and juicy texture, with the OmniPork Luncheon being the first of its kind on the market. Made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice, the all-purpose, meat-free, pork-style protein is also nutritionally superior and friendlier to the environment when compared with pork—reducing carbon emissions and requiring less water than traditional pork production.

"After our successful expansion in the US over the last six months, we are incredibly delighted to partner with Pokeworks and bring OmniPork to more people and communities as well as fulfil our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food," shared David Yeung, founder and CEO of OmniFoods. "We have no doubt that the new OmniPork Luncheon Musubi will be a success, and we look forward to growing our partnership while taking a stance to support Veganuary and appreciate the impact food can have on our world."

Pokeworks also recently announced their plans to partner with Wildtype , a startup creating sushi-grade cultivated salmon, to test and help them refine their cultured salmon into a premium, preferred alternative to fresh salmon. The concept already hosts a variety of options for vegetarians, vegans and those eating a plant-based diet due to their wide variety of fresh vegetables, tofu and vegan sauces, but the brand is committed to become even more inclusive with additional plant-based protein options through partnerships with OmniFoods and Wildtype.

ABOUT POKEWORKS:

Pokeworks is the world's largest and leading fast casual, premium poke brand. Currently at 65 locations, 85 locations are planned nationwide by year end 2022. Pokeworks provides a super-fresh, healthy, craveable take on traditional poke bowls, burritos, salads, and sides. The brand serves only the highest quality, sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies, and hand-crafted sauces. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ menu allows for complete customization to cater from indulgent to mindful. Menu choices include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free, and raw. For more information on Pokeworks' brand and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/franchise .

ABOUT OMNIFOODS:

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, MacDonald's, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express. www.OmniFoods.co

