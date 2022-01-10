Advertise
Quarterhill to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that it will participate in the following two virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
January 11, 2022, at 9:30am ET
Presenters: Bret Kidd, CEO, and John Rim, CFO
Format: virtual fireside chat
Event webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/atb4/qtrh/1608597

24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
January 13, 2022, at 8:30am ET
Presenters: Bret Kidd, CEO, and John Rim, CFO
Format: standard presentation
Event webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/qtrh/2278518

About Quarterhill Inc.
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.