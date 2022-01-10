RLDatix Announces New Growth Investment by Nordic Capital

Latest investment will help fuel the next phase of RLDatix's rapid growth in governance, risk and compliance while accelerating its mission of making healthcare safer around the world

LONDON and CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today that Nordic Capital has made a minority equity investment in the company. Existing investors Five Arrows and TA Associates will continue to maintain a majority equity stake. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nordic Capital brings decades of experience supporting the growth of innovative healthcare IT companies as well as additional financial strength and is joining Five Arrows and TA to support RLDatix in its organic and inorganic growth objectives. Most recently, RLDatix acquired Allocate Software , the leading provider of human capital management solutions that help healthcare organizations deliver safe and effective care.

"We are excited to welcome Nordic Capital to our collaborative team of strategic investors," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "Nordic Capital offers the right balance of global reach, domain expertise and capital strength, that we need in our next phase of rapid growth. With this investment, we are well poised to accelerate our journey as the leading provider of SaaS solutions that make healthcare safer for patients, the workforce and organizations alike. I would also like to thank all of our employees, as well as our current investors Five Arrows and TA, for their incredible support in helping us evolve into a global healthcare IT leader and look forward to continuing the partnership in this next chapter of our growth."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With more than 5,000 customers in over 20 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com .

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 19 billion in over 120 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com .

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) and Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) (together, "Five Arrows") are the European and US corporate private equity arms, respectively, of Rothschild & Co's Merchant Banking business. Five Arrows is focused on investing in middle-market companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong free cash flow conversion; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. The sector focus at Five Arrows is limited to healthcare, data & software and technology-enabled business services.

For more information please visit: https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate- private-equity .

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com .

