Bridge Industries Announces Acquisition of Maddox Industrial Group

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge"), through its newly formed subsidiary Maddox Industrial Group, LLC, announces its strategic acquisition of Maddox Industrial Group ("MIG"), a prominent industrial solutions specialist serving essential industries including healthcare, medical, manufacturing, air separation, water/wastewater treatment, and others.

Based in Indianapolis, IN, MIG delivers industrial engineering, metal fabrication, electrical process and controls, and construction services, as well as an extensive array of field services including precision millwright and rigging, equipment installation, R-stamp repair, and confined space rescue.

With industry-leading expertise in air separation and process piping systems, the company provides turnkey services supporting essential industrial infrastructure for customers around the globe—including the world's largest air process companies.

MIG provides complimentary capabilities and geographical growth for Bridge portfolio company TransTech Energy ("TransTech"), a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer and utilization and its subsidiaries, biogas-fueled RNG and power generation solutions specialist.

"The MIG acquisition enhances TransTech's growing nationwide platform and accelerates the company's mission to deliver innovative solutions that drive continuous performance improvement—and enable the transition to clean energy," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Scott Barker, founder and president of MIG, commented "We are proud of our team, and thankful for our loyal customer base. Our partnership with Bridge allows us to provide enhanced support to our customers, while investing in our team and facilities. I am very excited for the future of MIG."

"We're thrilled to welcome MIG to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President of TransTech, "MIG's customers will gain access to TransTech's large-scale fabrication and packaging capabilities, while TransTech's customers will benefit from MIG's standout air separation capabilities and other complementary solutions.

Since partnering with TransTech in 2013, Bridge has fostered the company's strategic growth plan—promoting rapid expansion through extension of its innovative solutions platform and geographical footprint.

Starting in 2013 with a single location in Rocky Mount, NC when the Bridge/TransTech partnership was launched, the TransTech family of companies has grown to encompass 9 locations in 6 states with over 250,000 square ft. of fabrication space, and nationwide field service and engineering support. The team has grown to almost 300 people, and revenues have expanded by 5X.

ABOUT MADDOX INDUSTRIAL GROUP

MIG is a full-service industrial contractor offering specialized engineering, electrical and process controls, fabrication, and construction solutions to support essential industrial infrastructure. The company also offers extensive field service capabilities including equipment installation and replacement, vessel and equipment maintenance, R-stamp repair, electrical upgrades and retrofit, and confined space rescue. With industry-leading expertise in air separation and process piping, MIG serves a broad range of essential industries including healthcare, medical, manufacturing, water/wastewater treatment, and others.

https://maddoxindustrial.com/

ABOUT TRANSTECH.

TransTech is a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer and utilization across a broad range of industries including Energy, Power, Renewables, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, and others. https://www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans. bridgeind.com

