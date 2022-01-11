CareAR, a Xerox Company, Continues Growth with Acquisition of MagicLens, a 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality Platform

Deal comes on the heels of company's addition of CraftAR as part of its portfolio

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR, the Service Experience Management market leader today announced the acquisition of MagicLens, a 3D visualization and AR-based platform designed to showcase industrial products.

MagicLens leverages computer-aided design (CAD) data to enable 3D content visualization, video simulations for AR-enriched 3D content and high-quality renderings of models. CareAR will bundle in rich Augmented Reality content created by MagicLens' advanced 3D toolsets and domain expertise to extend a visual AR experience to any industrial and physical products.

CareAR continues an aggressive cadence of acquisitions further delivering new sets of tools and capabilities that drive a greater service experience. Just last month, CareAR announced its acquisition of CraftAR, a leading AR embedded image recognition platform.

"We are laser-focused on reinventing the service experience by enabling seamless and intelligent user experiences. The ability to visualize any static image or object in action opens up a new world of possibilities," said Sam Waicberg, president of CareAR. "The MagicLens acquisition further strengthens our ability to provide greater visual service and support capabilities and now extends new offerings into the marketing arena."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CareAR

CareAR, a Xerox company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com.

CareAR is a trademark of CareAR, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

