Educators! Create the Home Space of Your Dreams with California Casualty's $10,000 Staycation Giveaway

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 Public School Educators who dream of creating a $10,000 space that's all-their-own at home can enter to win California Casualty's Staycation Dream Giveaway by visiting www.WinWithCalCas.com now until October 14, 2022.

California Casualty is giving educators across the country the chance to escape the everyday with $10,000 to create the home staycation space of their dreams.

We've seen how much educators give of themselves for others. This is one way we can give thanks for all that they do.

Teachers, Administrators, Staff, Counselors and Support Professionals give so much of their time and focus to their students, schools, colleagues and local communities. So, California Casualty is giving them this opportunity to do a little something special for themselves.

It's a chance for them to finally get that relaxing hot tub, create their dream kitchen or spa-like bathroom, turn the backyard into an oasis, or add a media room that the whole family can enjoy. The possibilities are endless and after the past few challenging years, they more than deserve it.

One California Casualty $10,000 Staycation Dream Giveaway winner will be randomly selected in October 2022. The winning educator can spend the $10,000 on anything they need (or want)!

Eligible* K-12 Public School Employees can enter at www.WinWithCalCas.com before the October 14, 2022 deadline.

"Working with educators for almost 70 years, we've seen how much they give of themselves for others," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "This giveaway is one of the many ways we show support and give thanks for all that they do."

*Must be a member of the NEA, an NEA state affiliate, CTA or ACSA, COSA, NASA, CASE, KASA, UAESP and UASSP. See website for complete terms and conditions.

California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators since 1951 and is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of CTA, the NEA and many state educator and administrator groups across the country. As a result, association members qualify for exceptional rates, deductibles waived for vandalism or collisions to their vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment plans and free Identity Defense Resolution – exclusive benefits not available to the general public. Learn how to save by getting a quote at http://www.calcas.com or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

