G6 Hospitality Reinforces Commitment and Strengthens Partnerships to Help Combat Human Trafficking Across Industries

"There is nothing more important to us than creating a safe environment and positive experience for our guests and team members," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Wear Blue Day is an important reminder of the role we all must play to combat all forms of human trafficking in the hospitality industry and beyond."

G6 Hospitality takes a proactive, zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and has implemented a comprehensive awareness, training and response program to help address this worldwide problem within the communities it serves. Every year, all Motel 6 & Studio 6 property team members are required to participate in the company's proprietary Room Next Door anti-human trafficking training or the Asian American Hospitality Association's "BEST" anti-human trafficking training provided to their hotel team members. The company has found success in this approach as all team members share an active role in identifying the signs and proactively responding to fight trafficking.

The company recently partnered with A21, a leading organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking at a local, domestic, and international level. During the upcoming Americas Lodging Investment Summit, G6 Hospitality and industry peers will engage in a discussion led by A21 on anti-human trafficking efforts in the hospitality sector.



G6 Hospitality continues to strengthen its partnerships with a range of organizations that include the Texas Businesses Against Trafficking Alliance, the American Hotel & Lodging Association and ECPAT, as well as groups that directly provide services and support to survivors including New Friends, New Life and Truckers Against Trafficking. In addition, G6 is pleased to announce a new partnership with the It's A Penalty campaign which operates around major sporting events to prevent abuse, exploitation and trafficking worldwide. The company is also proud to have been the first hospitality company invited to participate in the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators conference in 2021.

G6 Hospitality will continue to identify additional opportunities to work with organizations at the forefront of anti-trafficking efforts to shine a light on this societal problem.

