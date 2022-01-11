Hammer & Nails Reports 270% Revenue Increase in 2021

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, the first and only luxury grooming lounge specifically designed for men, is on pace to double its system-wide footprint in 2022 after closing out 2021 with immense growth and overall performance. In despite a challenging year for the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammer & Nails reported a 270 percent increase in revenue in 2021 over 2020 and doubled the franchise system in the last 12 months. In 2021, Hammer & Nails signed over 30 franchise agreements to bring luxury grooming lounges to Georgia, Ohio, CT, & Florida.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys (PRNewsfoto/Hammer & Nails)

For 2022, Hammer & Nails has set explosive expansion goals to have 20+ new shops operating by the end of Q2, and to sign 30 additional franchise agreements in markets across the country by the end of the year.

"As consumers are increasing self-care regimens during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammer & Nails is capitalizing on this growing trend by creating an environment for men to enjoy a stress-free, memorable and one-of-a-kind experience," said Jereme Shelton, VP of Franchise Development, Hammer & Nails. "Many enthusiastic entrepreneurs are flocking to the franchise after seeing opportunity in men's luxury grooming, and view the brand as unrivaled in the industry due to system performance and high-tier support – we expect our growth momentum to continue well into 2022."

While the brand enjoyed impressive franchise growth in 2021, Hammer & Nails also committed to giving back. In 2021, Hammer & Nails partnered with Zero Cancer, Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes (MACHO) and hospitals throughout the United States to provide complimentary grooming services to make patients battling cancer – the Hammer & Nails Cares program. The Hammer & Nails Cares program will provide $100,000 of complimentary grooming services in 2022 to male cancer patients in need. Each Hammer & Nails location is specifically designed for the privacy and comfort of each member and guest.

The Hammer & Nails experience is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

Hammer & Nails has a first-to-market advantage in the ever-growing $24B male grooming industry as the only niche male grooming franchise available. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Introducing the first luxury grooming lounge dedicated to delivering a full suite of services to extraordinary individuals. Founded in 2013 with the vision to provide our members with more than just haircuts and has evolved into one of the fastest growing franchise brands in our segment and is ready to take advantage of the expanding $21bn male grooming industry. We have awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to surpass 150 open and operating by 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hammer & Nails