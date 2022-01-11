The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right for their stakeholders on issues that matter most to the American public

The Hershey Company Recognized for Third Consecutive Year as One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced the company has been named as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and media partner CNBC for the third consecutive year. The Hershey Company is fifth in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry and 84 overall of the 100 companies leading the way in investing in communities and employee well-being, reducing their impact on the environment and creating a more sustainable future.

"A legacy of goodness is synonymous with the Hershey name and our 128-year history. We are focused on long-term sustainability for our business and creating a positive impact on our people and planet for years to come," said Leigh Horner, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Corporate Communications, The Hershey Company. "Being named to the JUST 100 list recognizes our steadfast commitment to doing what's right."

JUST Capital annually evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The top 100 companies are celebrated for setting the standard in just behavior and serving as socially responsible examples for the business community. The JUST 100 ranking comes on the heels of Hershey being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and #1 on the Forbes' list of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies.

In its 2020 Sustainability Report, Hershey details many of the key factors that contribute to inclusion on the JUST 100 list, including setting ambitious new goals to reduce its global emissions in line with the global best practice of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The company has also long been on a journey to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace through ambitious goals like increased representation and pay equity. In 2020, Hershey achieved aggregate gender pay equity in the U.S. and in 2021, aggregate pay equity for people of color and salaried employees in the U.S.

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.



