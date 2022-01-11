MIAMI REAL ESTATE HEAVYWEIGHT CARLOS A. ALONSO JOINS SPARK RE TECHNOLOGIES

Leading software platform Spark, announces landmark new hire.

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vancouver based Spark RE Technologies has announced renowned software founder, Carlos Alonso as the newest member of their quickly expanding team — effective immediately. Spark was founded with the purpose of streamlining the entire sales, marketing and management process for real estate developers. Today, Spark is the most powerful transaction platform in the new development space and this recent hire is aligned with the significant and strategic investments they are making towards the growth of their company.

Having founded eCondoSystems, the widely adopted software platform used by hundreds of projects across North America, Mr. Alonso comes to Spark with 17 years of multi-family real estate software industry experience and a loyal client base in the Miami/South Florida region. After selling his company to MRI in 2017, Mr. Alonso stepped back from the real estate world to focus on consulting with various organizations to improve their systems and work-flows. However, a timely introduction to Spark through a former client presented Mr. Alonso with an opportunity to return to the real estate software world — this time alongside a passionate and innovative team.

"I considered creating a new and improved eCondoSystems 2.0 but after seeing Spark in action, they already had what I wanted to create," explains Mr. Alonso. "Spark's platform has evolved considerably in the past decade. I look forward to helping drive its continued progress and exposing my former clients to the platform."

The partnership between Spark and Mr. Alonso initially began as a series of collaborations, organically growing into what is now a formal role for Mr. Alonso as the company's Strategic Product Consultant where he will provide ongoing consultation and advisories on key platform functionality. Armed with Mr. Alonso's institutional knowledge and guidance, Spark anticipates a remarkable year ahead for the business and continued expansion in the North American market.

Mr. Alonso shares similar optimism regarding his new role with Spark. "As a result of our collaboration, I have no doubt Spark will be the "go to" software platform for multi-family condo developers in South Florida and elsewhere."

"Carlos was the one founding fathers of new development technology, and with Spark's aim to be the best, and put our customers at the forefront of everything we do — it was a perfect fit." states Spark's CEO Simeon Garratt. "Working with Carlos is allowing us to develop and execute our product roadmap exponentially faster while continuing to provide an elevated level of service to our clients. And in this market, that is the key to success."

