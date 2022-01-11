MX Names Shane Evans Interim Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced that Shane Evans has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Evans succeeds Founder Ryan Caldwell who is transitioning from his role as CEO to a new role as Executive Chair to spend more time with family and focus on his daughter's health recovery. Caldwell will continue to advise the executive team and board of directors on go-to-market, product development, and long-term business growth.

Shane Evans, Interim CEO and President, MX

"As President, Shane has worked extensively with the board and executive team to increase revenue, scale the business, and position MX as the leading financial data platform for organizations everywhere. I am confident that Shane is the right person to lead MX through this next phase of growth and category leadership," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and Executive Chair, MX. "I look forward to working closely with Shane as we continue to build the business and help organizations connect to and harness the power of financial data to grow their business and transform the way people engage with their money."

Shane Evans was promoted to President of MX in 2021 after joining the organization in 2019 as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. Since joining MX, Evans has helped establish the company as the market leader, scale the sales and go-to-market teams, and more than double revenue. Prior to MX, he spent five years at Qualtrics playing a critical role in the growth and expansion of a global sales team that culminated in the company's $8 billion acquisition by SAP and laying the groundwork for its $27 billion IPO just two years later.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead MX through our next phase of growth, as we accelerate the business and help organizations unlock the power of financial data," said Shane Evans, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, MX. "The MX Founders - Ryan Caldwell and Brandon Dewitt - have built an incredible culture and team, despite unprecedented health challenges for themselves and their families. We are grateful for Ryan Caldwell's continued strategic leadership moving forward as Executive Chair and stand committed to honoring their vision and legacy as we continue to build MX."

As Executive Chair, Caldwell will remain an integral member of the MX team and the board of directors focused on providing strategic counsel and helping to accelerate long-term business growth and profitability. In the last ten years, Ryan Caldwell has led MX as Founder and CEO alongside his co-founder and CTO Brandon Dewitt, who passed away in November 2021. He has grown the business to more than 700 employees, more than 2,000 customers, and in January 2021 successfully completed one of the largest funding rounds in Utah's history.

"Under the strategic leadership of Founder and CEO Ryan Caldwell, MX established itself as a preeminent financial data platform, and leader in modern connectivity, and is well positioned for significant growth in 2022 and beyond," said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG and member of MX's board of directors. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Ryan Caldwell as Executive Chair and with Shane Evans in his expanded role as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Shane has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the organization, its mission, people, and customers, and we are confident that he brings the right combination of experience and passion to lead MX at this important point along its growth journey."

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

Shane Evans, Interim CEO, MX

Ryan Caldwell, Founder and Executive Chair, MX, speaking at Patriot Boot Camp

Ryan Caldwell, Founder and Executive Chair, MX

MX founded in 2010 by Ryan Caldwell and Brandon Dewitt

MX, founded in 2010 by Ryan Caldwell and Brandon Dewitt

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX)

