Psychedelic Water Splashes Onto Shelves of Celebrity Hotspot Erewhon Market

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSYCHEDELIC WATER announces they have expanded into celebrity-approved health food holy site Erewhon Market locations beginning this month, marking Psychedelic Water's tidal wave of expansion throughout North America. Boasting massive TikTok popularity with 13 million+ views and selling-out within the first three weeks, Psychedelic Water's popularity and rising reputation as the "influencer juice" is fueling the creatives and risk-takers with a state of happiness, mental clarity, and creative bliss.

"Erewhon is known for supporting innovative and emerging premium natural brands, which is why the stores have become a hotspot for creators and doers," according to Ashley Sheeran, Retail Sales at Psychedelic Water. "We're excited to meet the strong demand we've had online now at retail, making it easier for those creators and doers to catch a vibe with Psychedelic Water."

For those looking for a non-alcoholic substitution, Psychedelic Water ® is the first legal psychedelic brand of its kind built on the ethos that psychedelics are more than something you consume. Created with a one-of-a-kind formulation made with kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract, Psychedelic Water® is a psychoactive, lightly carbonated blend that creates a sense of euphoria for a hangover-free experience.

This major retail launch signals a new phase in the global movement to make psychedelics mainstream. The influential Erewhon Market is known for identifying trendsetting new products and they join the 250+ retail locations that already carry Psychedelic Water. The disrupters behind Psychedelic Water welcome retailers to contact them directly to join their psychedelic movement.

