ThinkIQ Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award The company was recognized for bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

ThinkIQ offers an enterprise cloud-based software platform that combines existing disparate and siloed supply chain data with a unique modeling technology to detect material movements. This software provides context to data allowing users to correlate events over time to enable unprecedented end-to-end granular supply chain visibility. As a result, manufacturers can improve yield and quality like never before, while mitigating the risk of recalls, saving costs and harmonizing operations.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring ThinkIQ as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

"We are grateful to be recognized by this distinguished award for our efforts to bring innovative solutions to the manufacturing industry," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our company is dedicated to bringing unprecedented material traceability and insights so that manufacturers can improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

