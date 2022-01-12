Alvina Lo Elected a Fellow to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Vice President and Chief Wealth Strategist Alvina Lo at Wilmington Trust, has been selected to serve as a Fellow to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

The ACTEC Fellows election process is predicated on four criteria: experience, reputation, exceptional skill and substantial contributions to the field through lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. The Council said that it is the aim of each Fellow to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, and procedures, as well as uphold professional responsibility.

"Alvina's character and experience in the field speaks to her passion for helping others, through serving clients and sharing valuable thought leadership. She is an expert at guiding others through the complexities and best practices surrounding trust and estate and tax planning," said Don DiCarlo, head of Wilmington Trust's Emerald Advisory Services and ACTEC Fellow. "We congratulate her for this well-deserved recognition, and value her contributions as a member of the Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank family."

Alvina currently serves as chief wealth strategist for Wilmington Trust's Emerald Family Office & Advisory team, managing wealth planning, family office services, and thought leadership development for the firm's Wealth Management division. Alvina oversees a national team of wealth strategists, family office services professionals, and thought leadership experts, who together, serve as advisors to high-net-worth clients, families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and foundations.

In addition to this recognition, Alvina has been named as a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award by the Asian American Business Development Center. She also has been acknowledges by Crain's New York Business as one of their Most Notable Women in Financial Advice in 2020. The honor identifies leading women executives in New York City for their dedication to excellence in the financial industry and significant professional, civic, and philanthropic contributions. She was also named to Worth's Groundbreakers 2020: 50 Women Changing the World.

She is a published author and frequent lecturer at leading industry conferences for the American Bankers Association, American Bar Association, Delaware Trust Conference, Hawaii Tax Institute, and Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit. She has been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg, and Business Insider. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and Women in America, a professional mentoring group. She is active with the American Bankers Association as a Board member for Wealth Management and Trust and lecturer of the Trust School. She is currently chair of the New York City Walentas Scholars Program for the University of Virginia.

For more information about ACTEC and the election of Fellows, please visit https://www.actec.org/actec-elects-27-new-fellows-to-the-college-2021

