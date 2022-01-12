CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate Welcomes CENTURY 21 MM

YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate is pleased to announce the coming together of CENTURY 21 MM and Century 21 Select Real Estate. CENTURY 21 MM will consolidate their operations under CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, which is part of The Select Group of Real Estate Services effective January 2022. The combined company is the largest CENTURY 21® company in the state of California.

John Melo and Larry Matos, Broker/Owners of CENTURY 21 MM stated, "We have experienced many successes over the years, as one of the largest CENTURY 21 franchises in California; we feel our agents' success will continue as they join a strong company such as the Select Group." John and Larry are confident that the CENTURY 21 MM team will thrive as full-service real estate professionals within the Select Group organization. "We believe we have found the best possible merger to match our values and business practices."

Daniel Jacuzzi, President and Owner of The Select Group of Real Estate Services stated, "We are pleased to welcome such an amazing group to CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate. We look forward to unifying all the offices and agents and providing a heightened level of service for area home buyers and home sellers." This powerful combination will bring even greater strength to the 36 Select Group offices in the region under the CENTURY 21 banner. "The CENTURY 21 brand is the most recognized name in real estate, nationally and internationally, and we are pleased to add more outstanding talent to our team, ultimately, to better serve our clients and customers better."

The combination of these two great companies will have over 800 CENTURY 21 agents serving the Central Valley and the Foothills from Clovis to Chico. CENTURY 21 Select also includes a large Commercial and Investment Division and Ag Sales Division. "From homes to farms, we look forward to serving our communities for many years," Dan Jacuzzi stated.

About Select Group of Real Estate Services

Select Group of Real Estate Services began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Yuba City, CA. Today, the organization is home to 6 companies with over 1,200 agents and 250 employees in 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Northern Nevada, and Lake Tahoe. Over the past three decades, The Select Group has consistently grown by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group has achieved the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States, for the last 10 years consecutively.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 153,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide.

Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

