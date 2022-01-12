GCG Advisory Partners acquires Branstrom Financial as GCG expands into the Blue Ridge Mountains through succession planning

MORGANTON, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Wealth Management, an independent, regional financial services firm that manages more than $1.5 billion of total client assets under management and provides acquisition, succession and liquidity deals for advisors who need support prepping for retirement while continuing to work with their clients. GCG Wealth Management announced that 46-year financial services veteran, John Branstrom has partnered to continue Branstrom Financial legacy, launching the second Blue Ridge Mountain office.

GCG Wealth Management and its holding company, GCG Advisory Partners is excited to kick-off the new year with its first of many acquisition and succession planning partnerships. GCG is looking to deploy significant capital in 2022 via advisor acquisitions and/or multi-year sell and stay succession plans where advisors can monetize their business today while still remaining in their advisor seat for years to come.

"This expansion has been a natural progression for GCG Advisory Partners. We are excited to offer the Morganton Community what our partnership with local advisor John Branstrom will mean to them. John's character and dedication to his community fits in line with the presence and reputation of what we want to continue to build through the Carolinas. We are blessed to be able to leverage his planning experience." Says, Joel Burris, President of GCG Wealth Management & Advisory Partners.

"GCG provides me with the service model and options that are needed in the ever-changing financial services marketplace. Joel and his team bring a breath of fresh air to the Branstrom Financial practice. I cannot wait to get started." says John.

GCG Wealth Management & Advisory Partners is committed to serving its financial advisors by offering cutting-edge software for investment research, financial planning, and portfolio analytics, as well as comprehensive wealth planning tools. The Branstrom Financial office will remain in the same location that it has been for the last 20 years, in downtown Morganton, located at 225 W. Union Street.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners is GCG Wealth Managements' acquisition and succession planning platform. GCG is a regional financial services firm that manages total client assets under management of more than $1.5 billion and provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies and a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. Additionally, GCGAP offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With 9 office hub locations throughout the Southeast, the firms advisors serve individual clients and small business owners throughout the country. For more information about GCG Advisory Partners or to value your practice, please visit www.GCGAP.com.

