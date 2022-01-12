Premier Mortgage Group Changes Name to Cherry Creek Mortgage

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage, the parent company for Premier Mortgage Group (PMG), announced today that PMG is now Cherry Creek Mortgage. By adopting its parent company's branding, PMG will have even greater resources and offer financing in even more states across the country, enhancing service for their customers and partners.

Premier Mortgage Group has been part of the Cherry Creek Mortgage family of brands since 2006. With the name change, existing and new customers can expect to have access to the same great service, wide catalog of products, and local team. Additionally, the Premier Community Program will continue under Cherry Creek Mortgage branding, and the team remains dedicated to investing back into local non-profit organizations to support the community.

"Our number one commitment has always been to our community and the home owners we serve," said Nick Peterson, PMG Area Manager. "While PMG's name is changing, our team's commitment to creating a premier mortgage experience is only growing stronger."

"Premier Mortgage Group has been a leading division of Cherry Creek Mortgage for more than 15 years," said Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage Chairman and CEO. "We are excited for the team to bring the same level of exceptional service to their clients under the Cherry Creek Mortgage name."

Cherry Creek Mortgage is a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender and has been helping homeowners find home financing solutions for more than 35 years. The company has helped thousands of homeowners and home buyers reach their mortgage goals by providing top-level customer service, personalized expertise, and a wide portfolio of home loan options to meet each client's unique needs.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001 has a 35-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in 41 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

